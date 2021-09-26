750 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

