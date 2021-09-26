7,995 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 803,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

