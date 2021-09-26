$8.40 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.60 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,045. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

