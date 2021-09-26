AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.66

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 56148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several analysts have commented on AACAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

