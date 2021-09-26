abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

