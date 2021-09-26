abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,578 shares of company stock worth $8,602,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

