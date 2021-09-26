abrdn plc Invests $1.07 Million in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,043 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,921.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $583,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.19 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

