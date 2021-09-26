abrdn plc Purchases 5,800 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 118.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

RHP stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

