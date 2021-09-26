abrdn plc Sells 367 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 133.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

