Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc cut its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned about 0.06% of Absolute Software worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 228,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 132,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ABST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 50,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a P/E ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

