Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,416 ($44.63). The stock had a trading volume of 515,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,667. The firm has a market cap of £10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,494.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,230.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.