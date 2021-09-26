Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.92. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.