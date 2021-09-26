Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $67.68 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

