Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

