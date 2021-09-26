Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $17,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

