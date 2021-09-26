Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAD. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD opened at $48.02 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

