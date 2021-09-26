Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWC opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

