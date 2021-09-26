Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

