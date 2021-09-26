Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

