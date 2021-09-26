Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

