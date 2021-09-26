Aehr Test Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 21,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 2,547 call options.

Shares of AEHR opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.35 million, a PE ratio of -175.78 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

