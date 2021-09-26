Ag Growth International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.94. The company has a market cap of C$535.39 million and a PE ratio of -1,425.50. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.