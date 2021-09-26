Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

AGIO stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

