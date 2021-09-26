Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 880,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,600. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,514.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 290,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 236.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

