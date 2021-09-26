Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Allegiant Travel worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

ALGT stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

