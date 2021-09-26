Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $103.32. 6,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 849,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

