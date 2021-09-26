AllSafe Market Cap Achieves $251,785.26 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $251,785.26 and approximately $17.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

