Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 33,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $30,567,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 894.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock opened at $2,852.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,797.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,508.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,413.34 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

