Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €32.09 ($37.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.57. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

