Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 166,336 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

