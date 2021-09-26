Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,425.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,418.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3,353.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

