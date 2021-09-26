American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.54.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.