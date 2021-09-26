Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.54). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 250,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

