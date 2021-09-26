Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.73 Million

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $263.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $251.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $74,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.