Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 680,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,734 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 386,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

