Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MannKind by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 1,235,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,657. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

