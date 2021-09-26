Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $34.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $155.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MLAB stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.16. 49,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.01. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

