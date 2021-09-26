Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $518,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.7% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $845.31 million and a P/E ratio of 98.54. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

