Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $8.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $35.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

