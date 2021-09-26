Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.29). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 5,953,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,321. The stock has a market cap of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 173,799 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

