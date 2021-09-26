Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. 233,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

