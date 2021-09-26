Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

EBC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.