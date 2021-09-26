Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 360,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

