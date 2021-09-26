Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($55.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

GLTO stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,216. Galecto has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

