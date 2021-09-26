Analysts Expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

