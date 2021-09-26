Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBSE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $129.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

