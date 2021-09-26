Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

