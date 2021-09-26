Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$8.98

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.98.

BTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

