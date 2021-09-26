Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) PT at $91.31

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. 23,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

