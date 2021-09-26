Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $69.50

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

